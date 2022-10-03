Paul McCartney spotted at daughter Stella's fashion show

Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell exuded couple goals as they attended Paris Fashion Week for Stella McCartney's Spring/Sumer 2023 show.

The Beatles musician, 80, and his wife, 62, stepped out at the lavish event held at Centre Pompidou in the French capital alongside a string of famous pals.

Paul's outing came hours after his former bandmate Ringo Starr, 82, was forced to cancel a string of gigs after suffering from a mystery illness.

However, the FourFiveSeconds hitmaker appeared to put on a brave smile after his pal's announcement which sparked concern amongst fans.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Liverpudlian Paul opted to go for a smart casual look as he donned a black suit which he paired with a pair of black Chelsea boots – alongside a blue hoodie.

Meanwhile, Nancy looked stunning in a nude figure-hugging dress with a cardigan to keep her warm in the Parisian autumnal weather.

The happy couple happily struck up a pose while sitting on the front row of the prestigious event alongside Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld as they watched Paul's daughter's latest collection.