 
entertainment
Monday Oct 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Paul McCartney spotted at daughter Stella's fashion show

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 03, 2022

Paul McCartney spotted at daughter Stellas fashion show
Paul McCartney spotted at daughter Stella's fashion show 

Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell exuded couple goals as they attended Paris Fashion Week for Stella McCartney's Spring/Sumer 2023 show.

The Beatles musician, 80, and his wife, 62, stepped out at the lavish event held at Centre Pompidou in the French capital alongside a string of famous pals.

Paul's outing came hours after his former bandmate Ringo Starr, 82, was forced to cancel a string of gigs after suffering from a mystery illness.

However, the FourFiveSeconds hitmaker appeared to put on a brave smile after his pal's announcement which sparked concern amongst fans.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Liverpudlian Paul opted to go for a smart casual look as he donned a black suit which he paired with a pair of black Chelsea boots – alongside a blue hoodie.

Meanwhile, Nancy looked stunning in a nude figure-hugging dress with a cardigan to keep her warm in the Parisian autumnal weather.

The happy couple happily struck up a pose while sitting on the front row of the prestigious event alongside Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld as they watched Paul's daughter's latest collection.

More From Entertainment:

Maisie Williams stuns in grey corset top as she cosies up to boyfriend Reuben Selby

Maisie Williams stuns in grey corset top as she cosies up to boyfriend Reuben Selby

Kim Kardashian releases first two episodes of her new podcast series on Spotify

Kim Kardashian releases first two episodes of her new podcast series on Spotify
Taylor Swift unveils ANOTHER track from ‘Midnights’ on TikTok

Taylor Swift unveils ANOTHER track from ‘Midnights’ on TikTok
Meghan Markle's sister includes Oprah Winfrey in witness list amid defamation case

Meghan Markle's sister includes Oprah Winfrey in witness list amid defamation case
Charles, Camilla make 1st joint public engagement since mourning period ended

Charles, Camilla make 1st joint public engagement since mourning period ended
Paris Jackson shows off unique sense of style in bold floral crochet dress: Photos

Paris Jackson shows off unique sense of style in bold floral crochet dress: Photos

Victoria Beckham reacts to critics of daughter Harper's dress in style

Victoria Beckham reacts to critics of daughter Harper's dress in style
Michelle Obama pens moving tribute to Barack on 30th wedding anniversary

Michelle Obama pens moving tribute to Barack on 30th wedding anniversary
'Why is it so dark': Fans slam 'House of the Dragon' for low lighting

'Why is it so dark': Fans slam 'House of the Dragon' for low lighting

King Charles confirms he won't abdicate for his son Prince William

King Charles confirms he won't abdicate for his son Prince William
Here’s why Eric Idle chose to keep his pancreatic cancer diagnosis a secret

Here’s why Eric Idle chose to keep his pancreatic cancer diagnosis a secret
Harry’s memoir can ‘make things much better’ for King Charles, expert claims

Harry’s memoir can ‘make things much better’ for King Charles, expert claims

Latest

view all