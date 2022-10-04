 
King Charles III enlists Princess Anne to help sort out squabbles with Andrew, Harry, Meghan

King Charles III has reportedly enlisted his younger sister Anne, Princess Royal to sort out squabbles and deal with controversial members of the family. 

The idea was mentioned by a Palace Confidential viewer, with host Jo Elvin commenting: "On the question of who can handle family matters on behalf of Charles, one viewer told us Anne would be a 'viable replacement' for Philip."

Kiernan wrote in: "She has the right temperament, and as the eldest sibling of the King, she is the only one that could put both Andrew and Harry in their places."

Charlotte Griffiths 'totally agreed' with the idea, joking: "When he says the right temperament for the job, does he mean total battle axe? We love her for that.

"That no-nonsense royal that we are missing after Philip. I think we need someone to knock their heads together. I'm thinking Harry here, probably Andrew too. We need that in the Royal Family."

Anne is stepping up to fill the shoes her late father left behind, according to Charlotte Griffiths, Editor at Large of the Mail on Sunday. 

Prince Philip, who passed away in April 2021, often dealt with issues within the Royal Family, and Princess Anne is believed to be preparing to channel her father's energy and confront her brother, Prince Andrew, and nephew, Prince Harry.

