Prince Joachim says Queen is trying to 'injure' his children with 'modernity'

Queen Margarethe's second son, Prince Joachim, is upset about the future of his children.



The Danish royal, alongside his wife Princess Marie sat in with publication B.T to discuss their heartbreak as the monarch has bestowed a new styling for his children.

Discussing her 'complicated' relationship with the Queen and her heir, Princess Marie said: "That's a good question. I don't think it's modern to have some injured children."

This comes after the monarch decided to axe the titles "Prince" and "Princess" for the couple's children.



Prince Joachim added: "The reality must still be: whether you modernize or slim down, it must be done in a proper way. It's about children. Orderliness and children. It is a very heavy matter."



Regardless of the decision, the couple swears allegiance to the Danish royal house.



Princess Marie noted: "We have never had any doubts about it. I hope no one doubts that."

