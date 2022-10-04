 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Joachim says Queen is trying to 'injure' his children with 'modernity'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Queen Margarethe's second son, Prince Joachim, is upset about the future of his children.

The Danish royal, alongside his wife Princess Marie sat in with publication B.T to discuss their heartbreak as the monarch has bestowed a new styling for his children. 

Discussing her 'complicated' relationship with the Queen and her heir, Princess Marie said:  "That's a good question. I don't think it's modern to have some injured children."

This comes after the monarch decided to axe the titles "Prince" and "Princess" for the couple's children.

Prince Joachim says Queen is trying to injure his children with modernity

Prince Joachim added: "The reality must still be: whether you modernize or slim down, it must be done in a proper way. It's about children. Orderliness and children. It is a very heavy matter."

Regardless of the decision, the couple swears allegiance to the Danish royal house.

Princess Marie noted: "We have never had any doubts about it. I hope no one doubts that."

More From Entertainment:

‘Superman’ and superstar memorabilia worth 11 million pounds up for auction

‘Superman’ and superstar memorabilia worth 11 million pounds up for auction
Kanye West makes runway debut at Balenciaga's mud show

Kanye West makes runway debut at Balenciaga's mud show
King Charles taking tips from Denmark Queen in greatest snub to Archie?

King Charles taking tips from Denmark Queen in greatest snub to Archie?
Netflix in search of ‘exceptional’ actor to play Prince Harry in ‘The Crown’

Netflix in search of ‘exceptional’ actor to play Prince Harry in ‘The Crown’
Amber Heard ‘flashy’ trip to Spain deemed bad move by PR Experts

Amber Heard ‘flashy’ trip to Spain deemed bad move by PR Experts

Kaley Cuoco talks falling for ‘Big Bang Theory’ costar Johnny Galecki

Kaley Cuoco talks falling for ‘Big Bang Theory’ costar Johnny Galecki
Elon Musk embroiled in a social media spat

Elon Musk embroiled in a social media spat
Cara Delevingne echoing mother’s substance abuse, says insider

Cara Delevingne echoing mother’s substance abuse, says insider
Prince William, Kate Middleton show vital 'survival statement' in new photo

Prince William, Kate Middleton show vital 'survival statement' in new photo
King Charles breaks silence on pengate, pokes fun at viral video

King Charles breaks silence on pengate, pokes fun at viral video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle secretary 'warned' Charles over staff problems

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle secretary 'warned' Charles over staff problems

Latest

view all