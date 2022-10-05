 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West as 'bully' and a 'joke'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West as bully and a joke

Gigi Hadid blasted Kanye West and branded him 'bully' and a 'joke' after the rapper insulted a critic of his controversial 'White Lives Matter' tops.

Bella Hadid's model sister Gigi Hadid hit out at Kanye after he launched an online attack on stylist and global Vogue contributing editor, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

'You wish you had a percentage of her intellect'. Gigi Hadid continued: 'You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your s** she might be the only person that could save u. As if the “honor” of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.'

The rapper, 45, sparked outrage on Monday after debuting the clothing at his Paris Fashion Week show before doubling down on his claims and dismissing Black Lives Matter on Instagram the next day - the social movement created to protest social and racial injustices aimed at his own community.

In a series of posts, Ye then lashed out Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a stylist and global Vogue contributing editor, who had branded his merchandise 'indefensible behavior.'

In his posts, Ye insulted Karefa-Johnson's style and scoffed 'this is not a fashion person', going on to share the ominous text 'this means war'.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle avoids hurling insults at royal family in new episode of Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle avoids hurling insults at royal family in new episode of Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry don't feel sorry for anything

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry don't feel sorry for anything
'DWTS': Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Landon cheer on Charli D'Amelio

'DWTS': Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Landon cheer on Charli D'Amelio
Netflix's 'Jeffrey Dahmer story' draws flak from victims' families

Netflix's 'Jeffrey Dahmer story' draws flak from victims' families
Whoopi Goldberg BLASTS critic who accused her of wearing fat suit in Emmett Till film

Whoopi Goldberg BLASTS critic who accused her of wearing fat suit in Emmett Till film
'Upcoming Hollywood movie': 'Adipurush' teaser heavily trolled by fans

'Upcoming Hollywood movie': 'Adipurush' teaser heavily trolled by fans
Barry Keoghan says 'not yet get a call from Warner Bros' for Joker in 'The Batman'

Barry Keoghan says 'not yet get a call from Warner Bros' for Joker in 'The Batman'
'Strictly' viewers urge Helen Skelton to use THIS tactic to make Richie Myler jealous

'Strictly' viewers urge Helen Skelton to use THIS tactic to make Richie Myler jealous

William gets emotional in first speech as Prince of Wales

William gets emotional in first speech as Prince of Wales
Simon Cowell signs ‘first of its kind’ deal to continue ‘Got Talent’ franchise: Report

Simon Cowell signs ‘first of its kind’ deal to continue ‘Got Talent’ franchise: Report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new photo reveals how happy they are in their world

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new photo reveals how happy they are in their world
Holly Willoughby celebrates son Chester's 'birthday after 'queuegate' drama

Holly Willoughby celebrates son Chester's 'birthday after 'queuegate' drama

Latest

view all