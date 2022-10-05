 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
AFP

Kevin Spacey will appear in New York court to face a civil lawsuit

By
AFP

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Kevin Spacey will appear in New York court to face a civil lawsuit
Kevin Spacey will appear in New York court to face a civil lawsuit

New York: Kevin Spacey will appear in a New York court from Thursday to face a civil lawsuit brought by US actor Anthony Rapp, who has accused the disgraced Hollywood star of sexually abusing him when he was 14.

The two-time Oscar-winning star of the stage, cinema and television -- whose full name is Kevin Spacey Fowler -- has disappeared from public view since he became one of the first performers to be caught up in the freshly minted #MeToo movement in October 2017.

Rapp, who currently stars in the "Star Trek: Discovery" series, turns 51 this month. He filed a complaint in September 2020 against Spacey for advances and an alleged sexual assault at a party in Manhattan in 1986.

Rapp was 14 years old at the time, while Spacey -- now 63 -- was almost twice his age.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she isn't close with sister Khloé anymore

Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she isn't close with sister Khloé anymore
Queen knew 'end is near', always wanted to die in Scotland: Friend

Queen knew 'end is near', always wanted to die in Scotland: Friend
Rihanna reveals she’s getting pre-show jitters ahead of Super Bowl

Rihanna reveals she’s getting pre-show jitters ahead of Super Bowl

Prince Harry ‘turning gloomy’ because of ‘CEO’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry ‘turning gloomy’ because of ‘CEO’ Meghan Markle
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie kids traumatized after his alleged physical abuse on flight

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie kids traumatized after his alleged physical abuse on flight

Meghan Markle mocked her 'status' is no more than girl band 'Little Mix'

Meghan Markle mocked her 'status' is no more than girl band 'Little Mix'
Meghan Markle kept mini Harry doll 'long before' she met the Prince?

Meghan Markle kept mini Harry doll 'long before' she met the Prince?
Music world reacts to death of icon Loretta Lynn

Music world reacts to death of icon Loretta Lynn
Britney Spears mother ‘feels helpless’ as she pleas daughter to ‘unblock’ her

Britney Spears mother ‘feels helpless’ as she pleas daughter to ‘unblock’ her

Latest

view all