 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Is the CIA bringing back extinct woolly mammoths?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Mammoths had smaller ears than todays elephants. —  National Geogrpahic Kids
Mammoths had smaller ears than today's elephants. —  National Geogrpahic Kids

While there is a lot of scepticism around the concept of bringing back an extinct animal like the mighty woolly mammoth, some reports say that the CIA is investing in technology that would resurrect the long-dead animals.

The biotechnology company Colossal Biosciences has entirely dedicated itself to resurrecting the massive elephants by "combining its genes with Asian elephant DNA, and the Tasmanian tiger".

According to The Intercept, the CIA has invested in the "de-extinction company" despite the sceptics. Previously, the company tried to bring back the Tasmanian tiger. 

In 2019, several media outlets reported that researchers had managed to revive some mammoth cells. With reports of the CIA involving itself in the matter, the concept becomes even more intriguing.

It is not clear why the CIA would be interested. A company called In-Q-Tel has put money in the tech corporation which is funded by the intelligence organisation.

"Strategically, it’s less about the mammoths and more about the capability," read an In-Q-Tel blog post.

"It is important for all facets of our government to develop them and have an understanding of what is possible,” Colossal co-founder Ben Lamm told The Intercept.

More From Sci-Tech:

'I will be leaving': Users react to Elon Musk buying Twitter

'I will be leaving': Users react to Elon Musk buying Twitter
With Musk bid back on, Twitter employees 'just along for the ride'

With Musk bid back on, Twitter employees 'just along for the ride'
Elon Musk takes U-Turn on Twitter deal

Elon Musk takes U-Turn on Twitter deal
Female astronaut with lookalike Barbie doll tells girls about science in orbit

Female astronaut with lookalike Barbie doll tells girls about science in orbit
Google unveils circular economy startup accelerator in Pakistan

Google unveils circular economy startup accelerator in Pakistan
Tim Cook spills beans that can land you a job at Apple

Tim Cook spills beans that can land you a job at Apple
Apple iPhone exports from India top $1bn in 5 months

Apple iPhone exports from India top $1bn in 5 months
Swedish geneticist wins Nobel medicine prize for decoding ancient DNA

Swedish geneticist wins Nobel medicine prize for decoding ancient DNA
Elon Musk to provide Florida with Starlink satellites in response to Hurricane Ian

Elon Musk to provide Florida with Starlink satellites in response to Hurricane Ian
'Sea-bertruck': Elon Musk says Tesla Cybertruck will be able to serve as a boat

'Sea-bertruck': Elon Musk says Tesla Cybertruck will be able to serve as a boat
Twitter withholds Pakistan govt's account in India

Twitter withholds Pakistan govt's account in India
Meta launches tool that generates videos from text

Meta launches tool that generates videos from text

Latest

view all