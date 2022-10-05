 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Harry flaunt their strong bond in new photos

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Meghan Markle, Harry flaunt their strong bond in new photos

In one of their new photos, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be seen interlocking their fingers and holding hands, seemingly flaunting their strong bond and happiness.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex indeed sent a message to their critics with amazing gestures, describing nothing can separate them, and they are on the same page in every decision and situation.

The couple's photo came  after the palace shared a new portrait of the royal family, featuring King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Harry and Meghan's photographer Misan Harriman shared a pic he snapped of the couple standing close as they interlocked fingers with each other.

In the picture, Harry can be seen in an gorgeous black suit and tie while his wife Meghan looks chic in red pants and a matching red blouse.

The Duchess appeared to have a very serious look on her face, Harry gave a small soft smile to the camera. The sweet moment was captured at the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit.

“The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month,” Harriman captioned the Instagram photo on Monday.

Some royal fans and experts believe that it's a message from Sussexes to their royal relatives that they are very happy without them.

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie accused of reimagining details of 2016 Brad Pitt fight

Angelina Jolie accused of reimagining details of 2016 Brad Pitt fight
Reese Witherspoon talks possible sequel to ‘Sweet Home Alabama’

Reese Witherspoon talks possible sequel to ‘Sweet Home Alabama’
Who will be the next James Bond? Producers mull choice as film franchise turns 60

Who will be the next James Bond? Producers mull choice as film franchise turns 60
Chris Evans reacts to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer

Chris Evans reacts to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer
Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she isn't close with sister Khloé anymore

Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she isn't close with sister Khloé anymore
Prince Harry ‘really upset’ Prince William with ‘shocking’ comment

Prince Harry ‘really upset’ Prince William with ‘shocking’ comment
Queen knew 'end is near', always wanted to die in Scotland: Friend

Queen knew 'end is near', always wanted to die in Scotland: Friend
Rihanna reveals she’s getting pre-show jitters ahead of Super Bowl

Rihanna reveals she’s getting pre-show jitters ahead of Super Bowl

Kevin Spacey will appear in New York court to face a civil lawsuit

Kevin Spacey will appear in New York court to face a civil lawsuit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in for ‘extraordinary olive branch’ from King Charles?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in for ‘extraordinary olive branch’ from King Charles?

Latest

view all