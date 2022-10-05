Meghan Markle, Harry flaunt their strong bond in new photos

In one of their new photos, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be seen interlocking their fingers and holding hands, seemingly flaunting their strong bond and happiness.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex indeed sent a message to their critics with amazing gestures, describing nothing can separate them, and they are on the same page in every decision and situation.

The couple's photo came after the palace shared a new portrait of the royal family, featuring King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.



Harry and Meghan's photographer Misan Harriman shared a pic he snapped of the couple standing close as they interlocked fingers with each other.

In the picture, Harry can be seen in an gorgeous black suit and tie while his wife Meghan looks chic in red pants and a matching red blouse.

The Duchess appeared to have a very serious look on her face, Harry gave a small soft smile to the camera. The sweet moment was captured at the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit.

“The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month,” Harriman captioned the Instagram photo on Monday.

Some royal fans and experts believe that it's a message from Sussexes to their royal relatives that they are very happy without them.