Prince Harry upset Prince William did not roll out his 'royal carpet' for Meghan Markle

Thursday Oct 06 2022
Prince Harry feels Prince William and Kate Middleton did not warmly welcome Meghan Markle into the royal family.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl believes the Duke of Sussex expected more of his elder brother when he brought Meghan into their lives.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Ms Nicholl said: “It was certainly Harry’s feeling that William and Kate hadn’t rolled out the red carpet as much as they might have done.

"You know, there wasn’t this sort of instant welcoming of Meghan into the royal fold.

“I say in the book that William was the first to meet Meghan.

“And actually, he was really thrilled that Harry had met someone who he’d really fallen for.

“He was overjoyed when Meghan came into his life, and he fell in love with this woman."

Meghan and Harry eventually left the royal family in 2020. The couple now lives in California with their children.

