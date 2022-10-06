 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘compelling’ following her podcast appearance

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

FileFootage

Meghan Markle was dubbed “compelling” and “bright” by journalist Lisa Ling after her much-awaited appearance in the Archetypes podcast.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Lisa, who was a guest on the show, dropped a click of her and her nine-year-old daughter Jett as the duo posed with the Duchess of Sussex,

"So enjoyed talking to Meghan Markle for her podcast #Archetypes," she captioned the post.

"She is such a bright and compelling conversationalist and I hope people take the time to get to know her beyond the often insidious headlines. @spotifypodcasts."

During the October 4 episode titled “The Demystification of Dragon Lady”, Lisa opened up on the lack of AAPI representation she saw on the small screen, inspiring her to get into journalism.

"To be honest with you, the reason why I pursued broadcast journalism at all was because growing up, it's the only path that I thought was available to me. I was someone who grew up in a broken home," Lisa shared.

"My parents were divorced when I was 7, and the television was always on in my home. It was like my favourite babysitter. And I used to have these fantasies of being part of it somehow, because I thought, if I can get on TV, maybe I will have a better life one day. But no one looked remotely like me on TV except for Connie Chung,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Harry, Meghan’s potential move to new neighborhood sparks concerns among locals

Harry, Meghan’s potential move to new neighborhood sparks concerns among locals
Angelina Jolie taking 'revenge' on Brad Pitt by launching ‘smear campaign’: Source

Angelina Jolie taking 'revenge' on Brad Pitt by launching ‘smear campaign’: Source

Kendall Jenner joins Kanye West to tear Kim Kardashian down

Kendall Jenner joins Kanye West to tear Kim Kardashian down
Kylie Jenner reveals Stormi’s sweet connection with her baby brother, leaves fans in awe

Kylie Jenner reveals Stormi’s sweet connection with her baby brother, leaves fans in awe
Elizabeth Olsen improvised this scene in 'Avengers: Infinity War': Find out

Elizabeth Olsen improvised this scene in 'Avengers: Infinity War': Find out
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting a ‘dagger to their hearts’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting a ‘dagger to their hearts’
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie’s ‘unsubstantiated’ bombshell allegations

Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie’s ‘unsubstantiated’ bombshell allegations
‘Poor old’ Victoria Beckham ‘surely needs to sort’ Nicola Peltz feud before grandkids

‘Poor old’ Victoria Beckham ‘surely needs to sort’ Nicola Peltz feud before grandkids
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hated’ how ‘royal order’ didn’t ‘revolve’ around them

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hated’ how ‘royal order’ didn’t ‘revolve’ around them
Christian Bale thanks Leonardo DiCaprio for 'unintentional' help with stardom

Christian Bale thanks Leonardo DiCaprio for 'unintentional' help with stardom

Latest

view all