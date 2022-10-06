Meghan Markle dubbed ‘compelling’ following her podcast appearance

FileFootage

Meghan Markle was dubbed “compelling” and “bright” by journalist Lisa Ling after her much-awaited appearance in the Archetypes podcast.



Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Lisa, who was a guest on the show, dropped a click of her and her nine-year-old daughter Jett as the duo posed with the Duchess of Sussex,

"So enjoyed talking to Meghan Markle for her podcast #Archetypes," she captioned the post.

"She is such a bright and compelling conversationalist and I hope people take the time to get to know her beyond the often insidious headlines. @spotifypodcasts."

During the October 4 episode titled “The Demystification of Dragon Lady”, Lisa opened up on the lack of AAPI representation she saw on the small screen, inspiring her to get into journalism.

"To be honest with you, the reason why I pursued broadcast journalism at all was because growing up, it's the only path that I thought was available to me. I was someone who grew up in a broken home," Lisa shared.

"My parents were divorced when I was 7, and the television was always on in my home. It was like my favourite babysitter. And I used to have these fantasies of being part of it somehow, because I thought, if I can get on TV, maybe I will have a better life one day. But no one looked remotely like me on TV except for Connie Chung,” she added.