Thursday Oct 06 2022
Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Christian Bale worked as 'mediator' amid acting on 'American Hustle'

Christian Bale had two roles on the set of American Hustle: acting and meditating.

During a recent interview with GQ Magazine, the Batman star confirmed the content of Wikileaks, where director David O Russell allegedly had "abused" Amy to the extent that the 48-year-old intervened.

"If I can understand where it's coming from, then I do tend to attempt to be a mediator," the actor added.

That's just in my nature, to try to say, 'Hey, come on, let's go and sit down and figure that out. There's gotta be a way of making this all work'."

Earlier, Amy also revealed feeling "devastated" on the film's set, "He was hard on me, that's for sure. It was a lot."

Meanwhile, the mediation by Bale came to light when Wikileaks published hacked emails of Sony in 2015.

These hacked emails included a message from Jonathan Alter, then chief executive of Sony, who said David "grabbed one guy by the collar, cursed out people repeatedly in front of others and so abused Amy Adams that Christian Bale got in his face and told him to stop acting like an (expletive).

