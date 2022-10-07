 
pakistan
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

PALPA decides to offer membership to all airline pilots of Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

An airplane prepares to land at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland December 5, 2017. — Reuters
The Pakistan Airlines Pilots' Association (PALPA) Thursday decided to give membership to pilots of country's all airlines.

In the first phase, “The executive committee of PALPA has decided to offer associate membership to pilots of private airlines of Pakistan. This is a first step towards inclusion of all airline pilots on the same platform for a common cause,” said a statement issued in this regard.

The decision to offer membership to pilots of other airlines of the country was taken as the International Federation of Airline Pilots’ Association (IFALPA) recommended to open membership to pilots of other airlines in addition to the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

“With this historic decision, we look forward to working together for improving the aviation industry of Pakistan and to promote a professional working environment for all,” said the statement.

