King Charles to inherit Queen Elizabeth’s beloved Norfolk property, report

King Charles ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

The Britain’s new monarch has also inherited well-known castles, modest cottages and palaces from his mother, who died at the age of 96 in Balmoral castle, Scotland.

While many of the more famous properties are owned by the Crown, others such as Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House are privately owned.

King Charles will now take over the late Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s beloved Norfolk home in the Sandringham Estate.

While the Norfolk home is linked to Her Majesty’s beloved husband, it was once home to her her rarely-mentioned uncle, Prince John.

Prince John, who was the youngest son of King George V and Queen Mary, lived at Wood Farm with his nanny, where he died aged just 13 after suffering from epilepsy.

He was buried at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate.

Meanwhile, Norfolk home holds special place for the Royal Family as Prince Phillip spent most of his time after retirement in 2017.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson told The Mirror, "The Grade II-listed Wood Farm, is where the Queen, Philip, and their four children went to relax for more than 50 years.”

"And, of course, it is where Philip made his retirement home in his twilight years with the Queen’s blessing.”