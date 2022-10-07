 
entertainment
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi flaunt glam vibes as they join Kris Jenner for a fun TikTok

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi flaunt glam vibes as they join Kris Jenner for a fun TikTok
Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi flaunt glam vibes as they join Kris Jenner for a fun TikTok 

Kylie Jenner treated her TikTok fans with a hilarious lip-sync video, featuring her four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and mom Kris Jenner.

The glam divas teamed up together for a fun video, which was shared on the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s TikTok account on Thursday.

@kyliejenner

pov being the coolest in the family

♬ original sound - kardashianicon


The glamorous trio donned matching dark sunglasses as they lip-sync to an audio clip of Kris declaring, “It's really draining... It's emotionally, physically and spiritually exhausting to be going through this.”

The sound clip was taken from a recent episode of The Kardashians, where Kris was discussing the family's lawsuit with Blac Chyna.

The video was shared with caption, “pov being the coolest in the family.”

Later on Thursday, Kylie and Stormi headed off to The Ivy in Beverly Hills for lunch. The mother-daughter duo was clicked outside the upscale restaurant.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt once regretted leaving Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt once regretted leaving Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie
Prince Edward lauds people in Newcastle for help in Queen's funeral

Prince Edward lauds people in Newcastle for help in Queen's funeral
Kate and William participate in cocktail-making competition during Northern Ireland trip

Kate and William participate in cocktail-making competition during Northern Ireland trip

‘Queen of the House’ singer Jody Miller dies aged 80

‘Queen of the House’ singer Jody Miller dies aged 80
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘emphasizing distance’ from royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘emphasizing distance’ from royals
Kate Middleton shows positive attitude towards a heckler during Northern Ireland visit

Kate Middleton shows positive attitude towards a heckler during Northern Ireland visit

Johnny Depp ‘intimidated’ a nurse with ‘negative consequences’

Johnny Depp ‘intimidated’ a nurse with ‘negative consequences’
Ben Affleck appears unhappy after selling bachelor pad for $28.5M

Ben Affleck appears unhappy after selling bachelor pad for $28.5M
Charles could avoid removing Andrew’s titles because of Beatrice, Eugenie

Charles could avoid removing Andrew’s titles because of Beatrice, Eugenie
Netflix releases report of Top 3 movies, series September - October

Netflix releases report of Top 3 movies, series September - October