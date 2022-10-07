Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi flaunt glam vibes as they join Kris Jenner for a fun TikTok

Kylie Jenner treated her TikTok fans with a hilarious lip-sync video, featuring her four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and mom Kris Jenner.

The glam divas teamed up together for a fun video, which was shared on the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s TikTok account on Thursday.





The glamorous trio donned matching dark sunglasses as they lip-sync to an audio clip of Kris declaring, “It's really draining... It's emotionally, physically and spiritually exhausting to be going through this.”

The sound clip was taken from a recent episode of The Kardashians, where Kris was discussing the family's lawsuit with Blac Chyna.

The video was shared with caption, “pov being the coolest in the family.”

Later on Thursday, Kylie and Stormi headed off to The Ivy in Beverly Hills for lunch. The mother-daughter duo was clicked outside the upscale restaurant.