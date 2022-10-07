 
entertainment
By
Web Desk

Holly Willoughby appears DOWNCAST after awkward age remarks and 'queuegate' scandal

Web Desk

Holly Willoughby appeared in low spirits and deep thoughts as she stepped  out for an early morning stroll in London on Friday, marking her first public appearance after awkward age remarks and the recent 'queuegate’ scandal.

The TV personality, 41, shielded her eyes behind shades as sat all on a park bench for a moment of quiet reflection following a difficult few weeks.

The blonde beauty donned black workout gear which featured leggings and a matching fleece.

Holly layered the look with a black waterproof jacket and slipped her feet into a pair of Nike trainers.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Holly appeared to natural palette of make-up while tying back her tresses into a low ponytail.

It's been a tough time for Holly, who has been trolled along with her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield, 60, for skipping the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

Meanwhile, Holly appeared unimpressed on This Morning on Thursday after Alice Beer made awkward remarks about her age.

As Alice, 57, gave her and Phillip Schofield different milks to try, she said: 'Phil you’re probably the same generation as me that had the little bottles of milk at school.'

But Holly chimed in to say she had the milk bottles at school as well.

Alice replied: 'Did you have the little bottles, Oh, well you’re older than I thought.'

Holly broke into laughter and said 'Oh no', while Alice softened the blow by adding: 'Love you.'


