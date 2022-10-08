 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Margot Robbie reacts to Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in 'Joker 2'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Margot Robbie reacts to Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker 2
Margot Robbie reacts to Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker 2

Margot Robbie revealed that she is ‘happy’ to pass the Harley Quinn torch to Lady Gaga for the upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux, MTV News.

In a video interview with MTV News, host Josh Horowitz recently asked the actress – who portrayed Harley Quinn across three movies between 2016 and 2021 – how she felt about someone else was going to deliver a different interpretation of her character.

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters that… the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” told Robbie. “Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth.”

The actress continued, “I feel like, in not so many cases, are there female characters – Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honoured to do. I was like, ‘Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.’ It’s such an honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

Gaga will be starring Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux alongside Zazie Beetz and newcomers Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Jacob Lofland.

Joker: Folie à Deux will open in theatres October 4, 2024 from Warner Bros.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana fear as Harry becomes 'puppet' to 'little known actress' Meghan Markle

Princess Diana fear as Harry becomes 'puppet' to 'little known actress' Meghan Markle
Kanye West says Donald Trump is 'conservative' like him: 'Values lineup'

Kanye West says Donald Trump is 'conservative' like him: 'Values lineup'
'Wild Lad' Prince Harry lived for sensual pleasure until Meghan Markle entry

'Wild Lad' Prince Harry lived for sensual pleasure until Meghan Markle entry
Kanye West take kids to his 'own school' after regular one: 'I don't compromise'

Kanye West take kids to his 'own school' after regular one: 'I don't compromise'
Russia labels star rapper Oxxxymiron a 'foreign agent': ministry

Russia labels star rapper Oxxxymiron a 'foreign agent': ministry
Kanye West calls Gigi Hadid privileged Karen and zombie

Kanye West calls Gigi Hadid privileged Karen and zombie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen dancing at music concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen dancing at music concert

Kevin Spacey accuser testifies at sex abuse trial about 'alarming' encounter

Kevin Spacey accuser testifies at sex abuse trial about 'alarming' encounter
Broadcaster shares Buckingham Palace's list of what could not be shown on TV during Queen's funeral

Broadcaster shares Buckingham Palace's list of what could not be shown on TV during Queen's funeral

Meghan Markle talks about her new project

Meghan Markle talks about her new project

Taylor Swift makes SOME INTERESTING comment about her relationship with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift makes SOME INTERESTING comment about her relationship with Joe Alwyn
Karolína Kurkova shares son’s health update after surgery for broken ankle

Karolína Kurkova shares son’s health update after surgery for broken ankle