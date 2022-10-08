 
world
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Reuters

Fire erupts at only bridge that connects Crimea and Russia

By
Reuters

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

A view shows a fire on the Kerch bridge at sunrise in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022. —  Reuters
A view shows a fire on the Kerch bridge at sunrise in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022. —  Reuters 

  • Russia’s state agency says fuel tank was on fire on Kerch bridge. 
  • Fire leaves traffic suspended on road-and-rail bridge.
  • Ukrainian media reports "explosion" on bridge ocuured around 6am.

A fuel tank was on fire on the Kerch bridge in Crimea early on Saturday, Russia’s RIA state news agency said, while Ukraine’s media reported an explosion.

Traffic was suspended on the road-and-rail bridge, which opened in 2018 and designed to link Crimea into Russia’s transport network.

"A fuel tank is on fire on one of the sections of the Crimean bridge," the agency said, citing a regional official, but without stating the cause.

"The shipping arches are not damaged."

Ukrainian media said the blast on the bridge happened at about 6am.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the bridge in 2018, after Crimea was annexed from Ukraine in 2014, bringing sanctions and a deterioration in ties with the West.

In September, Russia announced the annexation of the provinces of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia after staging referendums that Kyiv and the West say were phoney exercises held at gunpoint.

Putin signed a decree on Friday that establishes a new operator for the Exxon Mobil Corp-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East.

His move affecting Exxon's largest investment in Russia mimics a strategy he used to seize control of other energy properties in the country.

More From World:

At least 12 dead, over 30 injured in bus fire in India's Nashik city

At least 12 dead, over 30 injured in bus fire in India's Nashik city
Iranian state coroner says Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body

Iranian state coroner says Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body
Canada’s NDP leader supports Khalistan Referendum

Canada’s NDP leader supports Khalistan Referendum
US issues revised policy on drone attacks

US issues revised policy on drone attacks
Deal reached for civil aviation to try for net-zero emissions by 2050

Deal reached for civil aviation to try for net-zero emissions by 2050
Korean roommate allegedly murders Indian-origin student in US

Korean roommate allegedly murders Indian-origin student in US
India Muslims warn of protests after Hindu mob breaks into madrassah, performs Puja

India Muslims warn of protests after Hindu mob breaks into madrassah, performs Puja
Ukraine calls on Russia troops to lay down arms

Ukraine calls on Russia troops to lay down arms

Human rights champions in Belarus, Russia, Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize

Human rights champions in Belarus, Russia, Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize