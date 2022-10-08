 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Russia labels star rapper Oxxxymiron a 'foreign agent': ministry

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Russia labels star rapper Oxxxymiron a foreign agent: ministry

Russia on Friday labelled superstar rapper Oxxxymiron, popular among young Russians, a "foreign agent", according to the interior ministry's website.

Oxxxymiron, the stage name of 37-year-old Miron Fyodorov, has called the Kremlin's Ukraine offensive a "catastrophe and a crime".

His name was added to a register of "foreign agents" -- a term used to crackdown on Kremlin critics -- on the ministry's website.

The rapper is one of thousands of Russians who left Russia since the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine and has organised concerts in support of Ukrainian refugees from abroad.

Popular Russian science fiction writer Dmitry Glukhovsky -- who also denounced the offensive and was put on a wanted list for "discrediting" the Russian army -- was also labelled a "foreign agent".

The author of a 2002 post-apocalyptic fiction novel, "Metro 2033", was put on the list after a Russian court ordered his arrest in absentia for his criticism of the offensive.

Feminist politician Alena Popova -- who has long campaigned for domestic violence legislation in Russia -- and a journalist for Radio Free Europe/Liberty, Irina Storozheva, were also added to the foreign agent list.

The label, which is reminiscent of the "enemy of the people" of the Soviet era, has been used extensively against opponents, journalists and human rights activists accused of conducting foreign-funded political activities...AFP

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West calls Gigi Hadid privileged Karen and zombie

Kanye West calls Gigi Hadid privileged Karen and zombie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen dancing at music concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen dancing at music concert

Kevin Spacey accuser testifies at sex abuse trial about 'alarming' encounter

Kevin Spacey accuser testifies at sex abuse trial about 'alarming' encounter
Broadcaster shares Buckingham Palace's list of what could not be shown on TV during Queen's funeral

Broadcaster shares Buckingham Palace's list of what could not be shown on TV during Queen's funeral

Meghan Markle talks about her new project

Meghan Markle talks about her new project

Taylor Swift makes SOME INTERESTING comment about her relationship with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift makes SOME INTERESTING comment about her relationship with Joe Alwyn
Karolína Kurkova shares son’s health update after surgery for broken ankle

Karolína Kurkova shares son’s health update after surgery for broken ankle
Taylour Paige gets married to designer Rivington Starchild on 32nd birthday

Taylour Paige gets married to designer Rivington Starchild on 32nd birthday
David Beckham matches up to son Romeo fashion game with Platinum blond hair

David Beckham matches up to son Romeo fashion game with Platinum blond hair
Dua Lipa clears air about her dating life amid Trevor Noah romance rumours

Dua Lipa clears air about her dating life amid Trevor Noah romance rumours
Holly Willoughby appears DOWNCAST after awkward age remarks and 'queuegate' scandal

Holly Willoughby appears DOWNCAST after awkward age remarks and 'queuegate' scandal
Madonna grabs attention for her interestingly odd airport fashion

Madonna grabs attention for her interestingly odd airport fashion