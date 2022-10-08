 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
AFP

US tightens chip export controls to China

By
AFP

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022.— Reuters
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022.— Reuters 

  • Control restricts China's ability to buy, manufacture chips.
  • Complicates Beijing's push to further own semiconductor industry.
  • China pours resources into developing supercomputing capabilities.

The United States announced new export controls Friday aimed at restricting China's ability to buy and manufacture high-end chips with military applications, stepping up tensions between the countries.

The moves complicate Beijing's push to further its own semiconductor industry and develop advanced military systems, and come days ahead of a major party congress in China at which President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a historic third term.

The rules, announced by the US Department of Commerce, include export restrictions on some chips used in supercomputing, and toughen requirements on the sale of semiconductor equipment.

The aim is to prevent "sensitive technologies with military applications" from being acquired by China's military, intelligence and security services, said Commerce Department official Alan Estevez in a statement.

The manufacture and export of semiconductors has been a subject of competition between the two countries, as they battle for tech dominance.

In August, US President Joe Biden signed into law a multibillion-dollar bill boosting domestic semiconductor and other high-tech manufacturing sectors that US leaders fear risk being dominated by China.

Tens of billions of dollars more were allocated for scientific research and development.

China has poured resources into developing supercomputing capabilities and seeks to become a world leader in artificial intelligence by 2030, said another Commerce Department official, Thea Kendler.

But the country "is using these capabilities to monitor, track, and surveil their own citizens, and fuel its military modernization," Kendler said, adding that the latest actions protect US national security.

More From Sci-Tech:

Google looks to raise its smartphone game with latest Pixel 7

Google looks to raise its smartphone game with latest Pixel 7
Explainer: How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?

Explainer: How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?
Meta warns of password stealing phone apps

Meta warns of password stealing phone apps
TikTok removes 15 million-plus videos from Pakistan in second quarter of 2022

TikTok removes 15 million-plus videos from Pakistan in second quarter of 2022
WhatsApp will not allow you to take screenshots anymore

WhatsApp will not allow you to take screenshots anymore
A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong, a star eats its mate

A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong, a star eats its mate
Twitter lawsuit halted so Elon Musk can close deal by Oct 28

Twitter lawsuit halted so Elon Musk can close deal by Oct 28
Space Station shares magical photos of a floating bubble

Space Station shares magical photos of a floating bubble
What is an 'everything app' and why does Elon Musk want to make one?

What is an 'everything app' and why does Elon Musk want to make one?

Potential breakthrough: These wax worms could fight plastic pollution

Potential breakthrough: These wax worms could fight plastic pollution

Musk, Twitter could reach deal to end court battle, close buyout soon

Musk, Twitter could reach deal to end court battle, close buyout soon
WATCH: 'Flippy 2' robot makes French fries faster, better than humans

WATCH: 'Flippy 2' robot makes French fries faster, better than humans