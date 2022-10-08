 
After Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield a cosmetic doctor from This Morning lands in hot water

After Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who has been trolled for skipping the queue to see the Queen lying in state, now a cosmetic doctor from ITV's This Morning landed in trouble over sexual misconduct allegations.

Dr. Tijion Esho, 40, from London, has appeared on This Morning in regular slots with Holly and Phil for the past five years.

The multi-millionaire, who has not been on the show in the last few months, now has ha interim conditions placed on his practice while the GMC investigates.

The investigation was launched after a complaint was reportedly filed with the GMC over the star's conduct.

Dr. Esho is understood to have denied any wrongdoing. He is a celebrity doctor who has his own show and is a regular on the BBC.

A GMC spokesperson told MailOnline: 'Dr Oluwafemi Esho has restrictions on his practice while we investigate the allegations against him.

We referred Dr. Esho to an Interim Orders Tribunal at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in August 2022, which imposed a number of interim conditions on his practice.

'These include that, except in life-threatening emergencies, he must not carry out consultations with female patients without a chaperone present, and except in life-threatening emergencies he must not make contact with patients outside of a clinical setting, either virtually or face-to-face.

The alleged misconduct comes after the furore caused by Holly and Phil appearing to jump the queue at the Queen's Lying in State. 



