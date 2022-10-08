Kylie Jenner to launch a Batman-themed cosmetic collection

Kylie Jenner surprised fans on Friday, October 7 as she shared a glimpse into her new Batman collaboration for the Kylie Cosmetics line on Instagram.

The clip opened with Jenner, 25, is seen on old-school television sets stacked on top of each other, which each TV focussing from a different angle of her look. Jenner channelled Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman but also added some her own personal touch with blue accents to the black costume. Playing off the royal blue eyeshadow, the look was very much inspired from ’80s glam with a lined glossy lip, gloved catsuit and of course, a signature mask with the bat ears.

The makeup mogul captioned the video, “dream come true [bat emoji] BATMAN™️ x @kyliecosmetics coming soon .. [black heart emoji]”

This isn’t the first time the Calabasas native has turned to a classic film for inspiration when it comes to her Halloween collection for Kylie Cosmetics. Last year, the line was in collaboration with A Nightmare On Elm Street, a classic slasher film that was originally released in 1984.



Travis Scott – with whom Kylie shares two children together, daughter Stormi Webster and a son born this year – is also a fan of the DC Superhero Batman. The Astroworld rapper dressed up in a brown leather version of the caped crusader in November 2020.

A fan in the comments even joked that Kylie and Travis Scott's 8 month old son could be named 'Batman Webster'.

According to Hollywood Life, Jenner didn’t drop an exact date, but the release is presumably soon with Halloween at the end of the month.