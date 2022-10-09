 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lawrence talks soldiers, PTSD & acting

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Jennifer Lawrence talks return in Indie move ‘Causeway’
Jennifer Lawrence talks return in Indie move ‘Causeway’

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence recently broke down her character for the upcoming movie Causeway.

The film features a soldier named Lynsey who has just returned from Afghanistan with a debleating brain injury and PTSD.

She discussed the incoming movie in an interview with Reuters and admitted, “There was just something that was so refreshing. I just hadn't seen something like that really since 'Winter's Bone.”

For those unversed, the movie has been directed by Lila Neugebauer, and was shot before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the US.

During the course of the chat, she also added, “After getting dinner with Lila, I just knew that she was the person, and then we were shooting three months later.”

“So I felt adamant that 'I really, really want to make this'. I didn't know when because I was still, you know, on my hiatus. 

“I started the film when I was engaged. I came back married and pregnant. And, you know, I personally had such a different perception of staying, of home,” she also weighed in before concluding. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘letting’ Meghan Markle have ‘all the attention’

Prince Harry ‘letting’ Meghan Markle have ‘all the attention’
Here’s why Dwayne Johnson will not be running for President ever

Here’s why Dwayne Johnson will not be running for President ever
Meghan Markle under fire for 'attacking iconic movies' over 'toxic' Asian stereotypes

Meghan Markle under fire for 'attacking iconic movies' over 'toxic' Asian stereotypes
Meghan Markle 'satisfies' Prince Harry needs like 'no girlfriend' ever did: Author

Meghan Markle 'satisfies' Prince Harry needs like 'no girlfriend' ever did: Author
Netflix releases Top 25 Global trending movies, series, TV shows

Netflix releases Top 25 Global trending movies, series, TV shows
Prince Harry 'mimicked' Prince William on wedding day, made Kate cry

Prince Harry 'mimicked' Prince William on wedding day, made Kate cry
Charlie Puth was allegedly ghosted by Ellen DeGeneres' now-defunct music label

Charlie Puth was allegedly ghosted by Ellen DeGeneres' now-defunct music label
BLACKPINK's Rose takes over YouTube with record-breaking achievement: Find out

BLACKPINK's Rose takes over YouTube with record-breaking achievement: Find out
Prince Harry dropped PR firm for King Charles: 'Cannot be better than Buckingham Palace'

Prince Harry dropped PR firm for King Charles: 'Cannot be better than Buckingham Palace'
Harry, Meghan going ‘above pay grade’ angered Charles, William

Harry, Meghan going ‘above pay grade’ angered Charles, William
Princess Eugenie spotted working for first time since giving birth

Princess Eugenie spotted working for first time since giving birth
Miley Cyrus feels Maxx Morando is ‘like no other partner she’s ever had’

Miley Cyrus feels Maxx Morando is ‘like no other partner she’s ever had’