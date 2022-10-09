Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to stop 'playing with fire'

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has been warned that waging a 'woke war' on Hollywood could backfire with 'disastrous consequences' for the couple's own TV and film production company.



The Duchess of Sussex used her latest Archetypes podcast to condemn “toxic” Asian stereotypes. Meghan was critical of Lucy Liu's character in Kill Bill.

A studio boss told Express UK: “She’s ruffling feathers by attacking 20-year-old iconic movies based on today’s new "woke" morality and isn’t exactly endearing herself to studios she and Prince Harry might hope to do business with.

If she continues, she will be playing with fire and that could have disastrous consequences for their company Archewell."

On Spotify podcast last week, Lilibet's mom called The Demystification of Dragon Lady slammed the 2002 Austin Powers hit Goldmember for "sexually to kenising" Asian women.



The Duchess later turned her fire on 2003’s Kill Bill that features Lucy Liu as an evil crime gang leader, declaring it “an example of the harmful dragon-lady Asian stereotype”.

Lucy has defended her iconic role, saying her character was one of four professional female killers of different ethnicities, adding: "I could have been wearing a tuxedo and a blonde wig and would still have been labelled a dragon lady."



Meanwhile, The Quentin Tarantino Fan Club called Meghan "silly" and urged her to watch Kill Bill again, adding Lucy Liu "kills macho and bad men – she is a strong woman."