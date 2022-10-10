 
Monday Oct 10 2022
Lilibet, Archie can be Prince and Princess but not HRH?

Monday Oct 10, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Lilibet and Archie would not be entitled to the HRH titles, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal author and expert Katie Nicholl said, “They (Lilibet and Archie) wouldn't get the HRH anyway because they wouldn't be able to use it.

"Because Harry and Meghan can't.”

Katie further said, “But Prince and Princess is going to carry a lot more weight, of course, in America with what they do.

"And then, there's the security issue attached with it."

According to Express UK, it is believed Meghan and Harry’s decision to step back from their royal duties in 2020 could prevent Archie and Lilibet from being granted the HRH title and the extra security associated with it.

The report, citing a source, per The Sun, says: "That is the agreement — they can be prince and princess but not HRH because they are not working royals.”

