Monday Oct 10 2022
The Firm not ready to 'bury the hatchet' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned that the couple still has a “long way to go” before they can reconcile with King Charles III and Prince William.

During her conversation with news.au, royal expert Daniela Elser said that the new monarch doesn’t seem too intent on repairing the relationship with the Sussexes.

“It is not as if Charles went far out of his way to do much olive-branch waving last month during the official mourning period and the Queen’s funeral…

“Does any of this sound like The Firm might be particularly receptive if the Sussexes do decide they want to bury the hatchet?”

She further said the couple was “deciding to make peace but only after aiming a final series of potential painful volleys” and claimed there was “a hell of a long way to go” before a royal reconciliation.

