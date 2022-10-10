 
entertainment
Monday Oct 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Lizzo seemingly bashes Kanye West over his insensitive weight remarks

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 10, 2022

Lizzo seemingly bashes Kanye West over his insensitive weight remarks
Lizzo seemingly bashes Kanye West over his insensitive weight remarks

Lizzo clapped back at Kanye West over his insensitive remarks over her weight when he said that she is being used to promote unhealthy lifestyle.

Seemingly bashing the rapper, the Break Up Twice hit-maker gave a befitting reply to Ye during her concert in Toronto without explicitly mentioning his moniker.

“I feel like everybody in America got my (expletive) name in [their] (expletive) mouth for no (expletive) reason,” the singer said during her show.

“I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business,” she added while the crowd cheered for the singer, who has been a vocal advocate for self-acceptance and body positivity.

Lizzo then asked the crowd, “Can I stay here [in Canada]?” before joking, "Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”

West said during his interview with Tucker Carlson for Fox News, “When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight.”

“Because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” he added. “It’s demonic.” 

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West 'mental health' on verge of collapse: Report

Kanye West 'mental health' on verge of collapse: Report

Amber Heard considered ‘very polite person’ by localists amid living secret life in Spain

Amber Heard considered ‘very polite person’ by localists amid living secret life in Spain
Emily in Paris star Lily Collins offers two cents on one-year marital life with Charlie McDowell

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins offers two cents on one-year marital life with Charlie McDowell
Elon Musk opens up on why his daughter has severed ties with him

Elon Musk opens up on why his daughter has severed ties with him
The Firm not ready to 'bury the hatchet' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

The Firm not ready to 'bury the hatchet' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Charles, Camilla's 'seamless transition' into Fab Four after Megxit

Charles, Camilla's 'seamless transition' into Fab Four after Megxit
Bella Hadid looks gorgeous while enjoying romantic birthday outing with boyfriend Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid looks gorgeous while enjoying romantic birthday outing with boyfriend Marc Kalman
Kylie Jenner seeks to fire her makeup artists: Here's why

Kylie Jenner seeks to fire her makeup artists: Here's why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle know their 'reconciliation plan' could fail

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle know their 'reconciliation plan' could fail
Charles 'forming up under' Harry's 'potential attack' on Camilla

Charles 'forming up under' Harry's 'potential attack' on Camilla
Meghan Markle told 'Elon Musk is still single' if she fancies trading up

Meghan Markle told 'Elon Musk is still single' if she fancies trading up
Kate Middleton sets ‘strict parenting rules’ for George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate Middleton sets ‘strict parenting rules’ for George, Charlotte and Louis