 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears admits her mother 'slapped so hard' after party with Paris Hilton

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Britney Spears declares she would never forget the day her mother slapped her across the face.

The 40-year-old pop star says mom Lynne Spears could not contain her anger when she stayed out too late with her sons.

“The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris [Hilton] and Lindsay [Lohan] dropped me off at my beach house with my babies,” Britney wrote on Instagram.

Britney shares sons Jayden James and Sean Preston with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“My mother was watching Jayden and Preston...yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was P*SSED !!!! I walked in, she looked at me and hit me so hard that I will never forget it !!!”

This comes after Lynne turned in to Britney's comments to apologise for her behaviour towards the singer.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West shows porn film to Adidas executives in bizarre move

Kanye West shows porn film to Adidas executives in bizarre move
'Prince Harry no longer a member of royal family'

'Prince Harry no longer a member of royal family'
Prince Harry surprises fans as he says 'UK is going through a lot right now'

Prince Harry surprises fans as he says 'UK is going through a lot right now'
Harry says he and Meghan 'basically have five children'

Harry says he and Meghan 'basically have five children'
Tom Cruise pays touching tribute to his late lawyer Bert Fields

Tom Cruise pays touching tribute to his late lawyer Bert Fields

Shakira makes sure to do parental duties by attending Milan's baseball game

Shakira makes sure to do parental duties by attending Milan's baseball game

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' returns: What to expect

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' returns: What to expect
Harry Potter star Tom Felton praises JK Rowling for THIS reason

Harry Potter star Tom Felton praises JK Rowling for THIS reason
Kourtney Kardashian enjoys quality time with Travis Barker, son Reign

Kourtney Kardashian enjoys quality time with Travis Barker, son Reign

Viola Davis says she now has ‘power to change industry's view' about Black women: Read

Viola Davis says she now has ‘power to change industry's view' about Black women: Read
Julia Roberts weighs in on her family life with hubby and three children

Julia Roberts weighs in on her family life with hubby and three children
Abbie Quinnen leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about ‘happiest version’

Abbie Quinnen leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about ‘happiest version’