Fact-check: Photo does not show Lt Gen Faiz Hameed briefing Imran Khan

A photo has been shared in multiple social media posts that claim it shows the former intelligence chief briefing politician Imran Khan during his visit to Pakistan’s northern province.



The claim is false.

Claim

On October 8, a picture began circulating on Twitter where social media users suggested that Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, the former intelligence chief and the current commander of Bahawalpur Corps, was briefing former prime minister Imran Khan about the flood affected areas during his visit to Dera Ismail Khan, in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The photo appeared in several social media posts on Twitter with a similar caption and garnered thousands of likes and retweets.



Some of the accounts later deleted their tweets.

Fact

The man in the image is not Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed. He is Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, the managing director and CEO of the Peshawar-based Bank of Khyber.

Man in the image is managing director of the Bank of Khyber. — Geo Fact Check

The official account of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shared videos of Imran Khan’s visit to the Bank on October 8. Mr. Gulfaraz can be seen in the footage talking to the former prime minister.

More images of Khan’s visit to Dera Ismail Khan were shared by the health and finance minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which also show Mr Gulfaraz in attendance.

