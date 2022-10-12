IHC grants bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in prohibited funding case

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan till next week in the prohibited funding case, reported Geo News.

The PTI chief was granted bail against surety bonds of Rs5,000 till October 18 after the former prime minister arrived at the court as he was summoned by Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Earlier today, Justice Minallah heard the plea of the PTI chairman for protective bail in the prohibited funding case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency.



At the outset of the hearing, the PTI chairman’s lawyer informed the court that there is a threat of Imran Khan’s arrest.

At this, the IHC CJ asked the lawyer where his client was and why had he not appeared before the court.

“If the court orders Imran Khan will appear before it immediately,” the lawyer told the judge,

Upon hearing this, the IHC CJ told the lawyer to ask his client to appear at 3pm today.

However, the lawyer said that it would be very late and his client can come to court in 30 minutes.

“Okay, then come [by then],” IHC CJ told the lawyer.

The court also barred the police from arresting the PTI chief till he appears in court and stopped the police from “harassing” him.

Details to follow…