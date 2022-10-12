 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Awais Yousafzai

IHC grants bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in prohibited funding case

By
Awais Yousafzai

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/File
PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/File 

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan till next week in the prohibited funding case, reported Geo News.

The PTI chief was granted bail against surety bonds of Rs5,000 till October 18 after the former prime minister arrived at the court as he was summoned by Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Earlier today, Justice Minallah heard the plea of the PTI chairman for protective bail in the prohibited funding case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency.

At the outset of the hearing, the PTI chairman’s lawyer informed the court that there is a threat of Imran Khan’s arrest.

At this, the IHC CJ asked the lawyer where his client was and why had he not appeared before the court.

“If the court orders Imran Khan will appear before it immediately,” the lawyer told the judge,

Upon hearing this, the IHC CJ told the lawyer to ask his client to appear at 3pm today.

However, the lawyer said that it would be very late and his client can come to court in 30 minutes.

“Okay, then come [by then],” IHC CJ told the lawyer.

The court also barred the police from arresting the PTI chief till he appears in court and stopped the police from “harassing” him. 

Details to follow… 

More From Pakistan:

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater admitted in rehab facility

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater admitted in rehab facility
Chaudhry Shujaat's advice to PM Shehbaz on army chief's appointment

Chaudhry Shujaat's advice to PM Shehbaz on army chief's appointment
Imran Khan wasn’t happy with Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar: report

Imran Khan wasn’t happy with Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar: report
Suspect behind attack on Korangi fire station arrested: Rangers

Suspect behind attack on Korangi fire station arrested: Rangers
PTI submits disqualification reference against Asif Zardari

PTI submits disqualification reference against Asif Zardari

Fawad says ECP decided to hold elections under pressure

Fawad says ECP decided to hold elections under pressure
Pakistan has democratically elected civilian government: US

Pakistan has democratically elected civilian government: US
Cabinet okays Rs410m grant to pre-empt PTI's protest

Cabinet okays Rs410m grant to pre-empt PTI's protest

PML-Q leader Ch Shujaat assures PM Shehbaz of full support

PML-Q leader Ch Shujaat assures PM Shehbaz of full support
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to continue to play role in Ummah's betterment

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to continue to play role in Ummah's betterment
Swat protest ends after successful negotiations with administration

Swat protest ends after successful negotiations with administration
Hashim Dogar steps down as Punjab's home minister

Hashim Dogar steps down as Punjab's home minister