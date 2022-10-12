 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
TDTech desk

Elon Musk launches perfume called 'Burnt Hair'

By
TDTech desk

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Elon Musk launches perfume called Burnt Hair

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has ventured into a new business and launched his first perfume called "Burnt Hair".

Updating his Twitter bio to "perfume salesman", the billionaire called it the "finest fragrance on earth". 

The Space X CEO gave further details about his new business which is being launched through the company called "The Boring Company".

"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?" he wrote in another tweet. 

According to Boring Company, the perfume will be available for $100 (over Rs21,000). 

Musk, in another tweet, said that the perfume is omnigender and said that about 10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair have been sold. 

More From Sci-Tech:

Apple to roll out 5G in India in Dec amid early adoption push

Apple to roll out 5G in India in Dec amid early adoption push
Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system

Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system
Twitter reviews policies around permanent user bans: report

Twitter reviews policies around permanent user bans: report
WATCH: Futuristic flying car completes 90-minute test in Dubai

WATCH: Futuristic flying car completes 90-minute test in Dubai

Elon Musk 'doesn't know much' about Taiwan, says premier

Elon Musk 'doesn't know much' about Taiwan, says premier
On New Zealand farm, scientists reduce cow burps to save the world

On New Zealand farm, scientists reduce cow burps to save the world
China tech shares sink as US hobble's industry with new export rules

China tech shares sink as US hobble's industry with new export rules
In pictures: AI shows what dead stars would look like if they were alive

In pictures: AI shows what dead stars would look like if they were alive
WATCH: Elon Musk posts exciting video of Falcon 9 Rocket

WATCH: Elon Musk posts exciting video of Falcon 9 Rocket

Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic
US tightens chip export controls to China

US tightens chip export controls to China
Google looks to raise its smartphone game with latest Pixel 7

Google looks to raise its smartphone game with latest Pixel 7