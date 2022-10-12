Elon Musk launches perfume called 'Burnt Hair'

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has ventured into a new business and launched his first perfume called "Burnt Hair".
Updating his Twitter bio to "perfume salesman", the billionaire called it the "finest fragrance on earth".
The Space X CEO gave further details about his new business which is being launched through the company called "The Boring Company".
"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?" he wrote in another tweet.
According to Boring Company, the perfume will be available for $100 (over Rs21,000).
Musk, in another tweet, said that the perfume is omnigender and said that about 10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair have been sold.