Elon Musk launches perfume called 'Burnt Hair'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has ventured into a new business and launched his first perfume called "Burnt Hair".

Updating his Twitter bio to "perfume salesman", the billionaire called it the "finest fragrance on earth".

The Space X CEO gave further details about his new business which is being launched through the company called "The Boring Company".



"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?" he wrote in another tweet.

According to Boring Company, the perfume will be available for $100 (over Rs21,000).



Musk, in another tweet, said that the perfume is omnigender and said that about 10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair have been sold.