‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucas Bravo played a prank on George Clooney: WATCH

Wednesday Oct 12 2022
Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Lucas Bravo, of Emily in Paris fame, played a prank on costar George Clooney and it backfired.

Bravo is starring with Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Kaitlyn Dever in upcoming Ticket To Paradise, the Universal Pictures romantic comedy.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the actor recounted his experience filming the movie in Australia. Kimmel brought up that Clooney is a notorious prankster and asked if the veteran actor played any pranks on him.

To that, Bravo responded that while Kaitlyn was working on set, Clooney would come visit every day and ask her ‘Who’s your favourite Batman?’ This gave Bravo an idea that what if Clooney “comes to set one day and goes to his wardrobe, and finds a cheap, old-school, ’70s Adam West costume instead of his daily costume.”

Director Ol’ Parker suggested Bravo to wear the suit while shooting with him. And Lucas did.

On that, he gathered that he thought maybe he had been played instead.

Bravo also divulged some details about how he became an actor.

He shared that when he was studying law in France, a friend invited him to Los Angeles. While Bravo had no intention of becoming an actor, he decided to visit L.A to take a break.

“I was just curious and I wanted to learn the language for a break,” he shared. “I mean, I was top of my class in English but when I arrived in L.A., I realised I didn’t speak a word of English. And I had nothing. I would ask a friend for one dollar every day and go to Taco Bell to have a cheesy double beef burrito for 99 cents.”

“I was broke and happiest I’ve ever been,” the actor recalled.

Bravo recently wrapped on Dean Craig’s The Honeymoon, a romantic comedy the French actor stars in opposite Maria Bakalova. He’ll next be seen in Anthony Fabian’s Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris.

