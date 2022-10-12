 
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
Ed Sheeran presents 'wild gift' to Sam Smith: Check out

Ed Sheeran has some wild gift choices for Sam Smith. 

During an interview with The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Shape of You singer's best buddy Sam Smith revealed the gift they received from him, "I thought it was a joke," Smith said. "It's a six-foot-two marble penis. It's two tons. I'm going to have to get it craned into my house."

Marble members are one of Sheeran's favourite gifts for his friends.

"Elton [John] got the first," Smith added.

A four-time Grammy winner, Smith, is currently getting rave reviews for their new single Unholy with Kim Petras.

The singer-songwriter confirmed them gender identity as nonbinary.

"In terms of music, I definitely feel like there are some people that have turned away, I think, purely down to homophobia and transphobia," adding, "That's a hard thing to take on, that people are digesting your music in a different way."

Noting that their albums have "always been queer," Smith said.

"It's fascinating how people's politics sometimes can leak into their love of music."

