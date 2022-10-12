In pictures: Malala visits women at flood camps in Sindh
Yousazai expresses concerns over impact of flooding on education after two million children miss classes due to 12,000 damaged schools
By
AFP
Updated Wednesday Oct 12 2022
DADU: Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai on Wednesday met with victims of Pakistan's devastating monsoon floods, in only the second visit to her home country since being shot by the Taliban a decade ago.
Yousafzai visited camps in rural Sindh province where she met with women who have fled their submerged villages, describing them as "very brave", according to a statement released by the provincial chief minister's office.
She also expressed her concerns over the impact on education, with two million children missing classes and 12,000 schools damaged.
Yousafzai was just 15 years old when the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) shot her in the head over her campaign for girls' education in the Swat Valley.
Here's a visual round-up of her visit to the flood-hit Dadu in Sindh.