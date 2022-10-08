 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 08 2022
Malala Yousufzai to visit flood-affected areas in Pakistan next week

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai delivering a speech during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. —Twitter/ Birmingham 2022
  • Malala Yousufzai coming to Pakistan next week.
  • Nobel laureate will visit flood-affected areas.
  • Special arrangements are in place for her security.

Nobel laureate and girls' education campaigner, Malala Yousufzai, will arrive in Pakistan on October 12 and visit flood-affected areas to raise international awareness regarding the devastations caused by climate change.

The 25-year-old girls' education activist will also visit the flood-affected areas in Sindh. 

Pakistan witnessed more than usual monsoon showers this season that sparked countrywide flooding and left a third of the nation underwater, causing damage to standing crops and roads and rail tracks in Sindh and Balochistan. 

According to sources, the Sindh Home Department has issued directives to make strict security arrangements for Malala. A special police unit is making arrangements in this regard.

The Nobel laureate will fly to Karachi from abroad. She will be taken from Karachi to the flood-affected areas in Dadu under strict security.

She is expected to extend assistance from the Malala Fund for flood relief.

In the first week of September, the Malala Fund issued an emergency relief grant to the International Rescue Committee (IRC). The IRC will use the funds to provide psychosocial support to girls and women in flood-hit Sindh and Balochistan.

The funding will also be used to deliver emergency education services to ensure girls continue their education. The assistance from the Malala Fund will help repair and rehabilitate ten damaged government schools for girls.

