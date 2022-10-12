 
Prince William discusses Boston visit with mayor Michelle Wu

Prince William and Kate Middleton are all set to travel to Boston for the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in December.

The Prince of Wales caught up with Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday via video chat to talk about the city's work on sustainability and ongoing preparations for the event.

Kate Middleton and William would make the trip across the pond for the awards ceremony. After previously announcing that the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be taking place in the United States, the new Prince of Wales revealed in July that they are heading to the city of Boston —fittingly, the announcement came on the 53rd anniversary of the moon landing. 

During their visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales will also spotlight and celebrate the "inspiring" city for their work on addressing the impacts of climate change and building a resilient future, they said in a statement.

The royal couple were last in the U.S. in 2014 during their visit to New York. Their first visit to the U.S. together was shortly after their royal wedding in 2011 when they headed to Los Angeles.

Kate and William won't have the time to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their US royal tour.

