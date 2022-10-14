'The Legend of Maula Jatt' a cornucopia of valor & extravagance in rural Pakistan

 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
HAHiba Anjum

By
HAHiba Anjum

Friday Oct 14, 2022

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a feast for the eyes and its iconic director Bilal Lashari managed to create Pakistan's most expensive and captivating reboot of the decade.

Starting off with an announcement in 2013, and a teaser in 2019, the film managed to hold the attention of the masses despite still being a "figment" of Mr Lashari's imagination, at the time.

Even the cast list boasts a collection of Pakistan's biggest names and faces, from Fawad Khan, to Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick, Gohar Rasheed, Ali Azmat and even Faris Shafi.

For those unversed, this Punjabi masterpiece is a reboot of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt, featuring Sultan Rahi and Mustafa Qureshi.

Cinematography:

The landscape surrounding the hit Punjabi masterpiece boasts an intricate overlay of sets that puts the audience in a suspended state of disbelief, effectively taking them back to the period era where Maula actually walked the Earth.

Extravagance:

The Legend of Maula Jatt also features an interwoven air of extravagance that 'reeks' of many of the seven deadly sins, including pride, greed, gluttony, wrath and sloth.

Symbolism:

Despite including numerous amounts of symbolism that are etched into the frame, what's most eye-catching is the continual use of colors like Yellow, Navy Blue and Black. 

All of which hint towards the need for warmth, for Maula, the murky look of greed among the Natt clan and even extravagance (described by the color Yellow). 

Isolation, and even fear on the other hand are showcased through the continued use of Navy Blue and Black in nearly every frame.

