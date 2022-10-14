Fact-check: Shireen Mazari shares fake medical report of Senator Azam Swati

Senior PTI leader Shireen Mazari tweets the medical report of Senator Azam Swati with an altered date

A senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has accused authorities of creating a “fake medical report” of the arrested senator from her political party.



The claim is false.

Claim

In a tweet posted on October 14, after PTI’s Senator Azam Swati was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency, a senior leader of the PTI, Shireen Mazari, wrote that “a fake medical report” had been created of the senator.

In her tweet she posted a medical report dated August 17, 2022.

“Check the date on the medical report of Senator Azam Swati,” Mazari tweeted, “The SAPM-seeking journos who welcomed this report should have perhaps seen the date also.”

The tweet has been retweeted over 900 times and liked by 1,700 users on Twitter.

Multiple social media users also claimed that Swati’s report is a copy-paste of the medical report prepared for another PTI leader, Shahbaz Gill, when he was in jail in August.

Fact

Geo Fact Check reached out to the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS), which conducted Senator Swati’s medical examination and prepared his report. The hospital shared the original copy of the report.

The medical report is dated October 13, 2022, and not August 17, as alleged by Mazari.

The original medical report of Senator Azam Swati is dated October 13, 2022.

The hospital also confirmed that the report shared by Shireen Mazari is fake, as the date has been altered.



As for the report being a duplicate of the one prepared for Shahbaz Gill on August 17, that claim is also incorrect, as Gill’s report was prepared by an entirely different team of doctors at PIMS and neither do the contents of Gill’s report bear any resemblance to that of Swati’s.

The medical report of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, dated August 17.

