Harry Styles plans Halloween celebrations with Olivia Wilde’s kids

Friday Oct 14 2022
Friday Oct 14, 2022

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are going strong as the couple is spending more and more time together.

Amid the reports of the pair planning on moving in together in U.K. for full-time, it has been recently revealed that the film director is also looking forward to move her children to London.

A source close to the Watermelon Sugar singer has revealed that he also enjoys spending time with Wilde’s kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, and been looking forward to spend Halloween together as well.

“Harry gets along great with Olivia’s kids and they’re very fond of him,” an insider revealed.

“As mature as Harry is for his age, he’s also a kid at heart, especially when it comes to Halloween,” it said.

The source further shared, “He’s gotten totally invested in helping Otis and Daisy with their Halloween costumes and he’s already bought them a bunch of stuff.”

“Otis and Daisy are at the age where they keep changing their minds, which Harry thinks is hysterical. Some guys might get annoyed but not Harry, his resources are unlimited so he just keeps having more stuff sent for them, it’s so sweet,” the insider concluded.

The Don’t Worry Darling shares her two kids with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, 47.

