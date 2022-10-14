 
Prince Harry 'exploiting' King Charles in 'unfair' game

Prince Harry blasted for 'excavating skeleton's in the Royal Family's closet, espcially since they 'didn't ask for it'.

This claim has been made by royal columnist Jan Moir, n his new piece for the Daily Mail.

Moir began by saying, "The excavation and sexploitation of the recent past of a family who did not ask for this attention and who can do nothing about it seems very unfair."

Before concluding the author also questioned, "Would Netflix dare to do this to any other prominent family? The Murdochs? The Beckhams? The Rainiers? The Trump-Kushners? The House of Bourbon? I wonder."

This allegation comes shortly after Prince Harry was accused of standing alongside Netflix as they turn Princess Diana into a 'tiara-wearing scheamer'. 

