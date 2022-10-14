 
entertainment
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Simon Cowell reportedly cutting down on cigarettes with help of son Eric

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Simon Cowell reportedly cutting down on cigarettes with help of son Eric
Simon Cowell reportedly cutting down on cigarettes with help of son Eric 

Simon Cowell is reportedly trying to quit smoking with the help of his son Eric, who has become a “little cigarette police” for him.

The eight-year-old has made his music mogul father cut down on cigarettes by only allowing him to have one puff of a cigs.

The Britain Got Talent judge’s former girlfriend Sinitta spilled to The Sun, “He [Eric] follows him around and only allows Simon to have one puff of a cigarette.”

“He always says ‘how many puffs, how many puffs’. Eric is like a little cigarette police and keeps him on his toes,” she added.

The Cross My Broken Hearts singer said that the real issue with Cowell is that he really enjoys smoking and has also been spotted vaping in recent years.

“He doesn’t see himself as addicted because he says he can cut down whenever he wants,” Sinitta, who is also Eric’s godmother shared.

“He probably smokes one cigarette, maybe two a day. But what he does is light one cigarette and has one puff and puts it out – he does that multiple times during the day.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'in a bid to reunite' Prince William and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'in a bid to reunite' Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince William, Kate Middleton to move into Windsor Castle

Prince William, Kate Middleton to move into Windsor Castle
John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’

John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’
Kim Kardashian’s family fed up of Kanye West online attacks: ‘No salvaging’

Kim Kardashian’s family fed up of Kanye West online attacks: ‘No salvaging’
King Charles addressed as Prince of Wales at National TV Awards

King Charles addressed as Prince of Wales at National TV Awards
Kate Middleton channels royalty in vintage Chanel blue blazer for latest outing

Kate Middleton channels royalty in vintage Chanel blue blazer for latest outing

Firm waiting for Prince Harry to 'do his worst': Report

Firm waiting for Prince Harry to 'do his worst': Report
Prince Harry 'exploiting' King Charles in 'unfair' game

Prince Harry 'exploiting' King Charles in 'unfair' game
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck set red carpet on fire in first appearance as married couple

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck set red carpet on fire in first appearance as married couple

Harry and Meghan’s ‘statements’ clash in his tell-all, Netflix docuseries revealed

Harry and Meghan’s ‘statements’ clash in his tell-all, Netflix docuseries revealed
JP Morgan Chase will no longer serve American rapper Kanye West: Find out why

JP Morgan Chase will no longer serve American rapper Kanye West: Find out why
Kim Kardashian reacts to the public outcry for her ‘get up and work’ comment

Kim Kardashian reacts to the public outcry for her ‘get up and work’ comment