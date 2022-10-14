Simon Cowell reportedly cutting down on cigarettes with help of son Eric

Simon Cowell is reportedly trying to quit smoking with the help of his son Eric, who has become a “little cigarette police” for him.

The eight-year-old has made his music mogul father cut down on cigarettes by only allowing him to have one puff of a cigs.

The Britain Got Talent judge’s former girlfriend Sinitta spilled to The Sun, “He [Eric] follows him around and only allows Simon to have one puff of a cigarette.”

“He always says ‘how many puffs, how many puffs’. Eric is like a little cigarette police and keeps him on his toes,” she added.

The Cross My Broken Hearts singer said that the real issue with Cowell is that he really enjoys smoking and has also been spotted vaping in recent years.

“He doesn’t see himself as addicted because he says he can cut down whenever he wants,” Sinitta, who is also Eric’s godmother shared.

“He probably smokes one cigarette, maybe two a day. But what he does is light one cigarette and has one puff and puts it out – he does that multiple times during the day.”