 
entertainment
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Nicki Minaj reflects on Grammy Awards category change: ‘need to treat fairly’

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Nicki Minaj reflects on Grammy Awards category change: ‘need to treat fairly’
Nicki Minaj reflects on Grammy Awards category change: ‘need to treat fairly’

Nicki Minaj has recently spoken out against Grammy Awards for “giving priority to new artists” after her song Super Freaky Girl was moved from the rap category to the pop category.

According to Independent, the rapper as well as singer took to Twitter and said she “had no problem” if she felt the same treatment applied to all genre-blending acts on the nominations list.

“I have no problem being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” wrote the 39-year-old.

The singer continued, “If SFG has [to be] moved out RAP then so does “Big Energy”! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight.”

Nicki Minaj reflects on Grammy Awards category change: ‘need to treat fairly’

Nicki later posted a lengthy video on Instagram in which she claimed that the “switch has made it much harder” for her “to succeed in the awards” as she could have won in rap, but pop would be tough.

“Now what do you think is gonna happen when they start voting on these pop categories? And it’s a bunch of people, white or wherever they’re from, or older, and they have to decide between Nicki Minaj and Harry Styles, or Nicki Minaj and Adele?” she argued.

“That’s purposely designed so Nicki is not in the (rap) category that we don’t want any competition in. Put her in there (in pop) so she has more competition and less of a chance to win,” added Nicki.


More From Entertainment:

‘Harry Potter’ actor Robbie Coltrane dies at 72

‘Harry Potter’ actor Robbie Coltrane dies at 72
Katie Price appears in great spirits as she attends NTAs with son Harvey, beau Carl Woods

Katie Price appears in great spirits as she attends NTAs with son Harvey, beau Carl Woods
Christine McGuinness puts on a stylish display at NTAs, while Paddy didn't show up

Christine McGuinness puts on a stylish display at NTAs, while Paddy didn't show up
T.J. Miller may work in 'Deadpool 3' amid Ryan Reynolds apology

T.J. Miller may work in 'Deadpool 3' amid Ryan Reynolds apology
Brendon Fraser eyes return to 'The Mummy' amid Tom Cruise debacle

Brendon Fraser eyes return to 'The Mummy' amid Tom Cruise debacle
Helen Skelton appears in high spirits amid news ex Richie Myler is having a baby

Helen Skelton appears in high spirits amid news ex Richie Myler is having a baby
Tom Brady opens up on 'intense stress' amid Gisele Bündchen separation rumours

Tom Brady opens up on 'intense stress' amid Gisele Bündchen separation rumours

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson teases Black Adam vs Superman clash

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson teases Black Adam vs Superman clash
Lizzo spills secret to her ‘very healthy lifestyle’

Lizzo spills secret to her ‘very healthy lifestyle’
George Clooney spills he once pranked Meryl Steep while pretending to be Brad Pitt: Video

George Clooney spills he once pranked Meryl Steep while pretending to be Brad Pitt: Video
Kate, William dubbed 'lovebirds' post 'subtle sweet gestures'

Kate, William dubbed 'lovebirds' post 'subtle sweet gestures'
Camilla to prioritise 'Commonwelth' over wearing Koh-i-Noor crown?

Camilla to prioritise 'Commonwelth' over wearing Koh-i-Noor crown?