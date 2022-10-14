Nicki Minaj reflects on Grammy Awards category change: ‘need to treat fairly’

Nicki Minaj has recently spoken out against Grammy Awards for “giving priority to new artists” after her song Super Freaky Girl was moved from the rap category to the pop category.



According to Independent, the rapper as well as singer took to Twitter and said she “had no problem” if she felt the same treatment applied to all genre-blending acts on the nominations list.

“I have no problem being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” wrote the 39-year-old.

The singer continued, “If SFG has [to be] moved out RAP then so does “Big Energy”! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight.”

Nicki later posted a lengthy video on Instagram in which she claimed that the “switch has made it much harder” for her “to succeed in the awards” as she could have won in rap, but pop would be tough.

“Now what do you think is gonna happen when they start voting on these pop categories? And it’s a bunch of people, white or wherever they’re from, or older, and they have to decide between Nicki Minaj and Harry Styles, or Nicki Minaj and Adele?” she argued.

“That’s purposely designed so Nicki is not in the (rap) category that we don’t want any competition in. Put her in there (in pop) so she has more competition and less of a chance to win,” added Nicki.



