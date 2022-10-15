 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Bill Murray loathed SNL cast members Adam Sandler and Chris Farley, alleges Rob Schenider

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Bill Murray loathed SNL cast members Adam Sandler and Chris Farley, alleges Rob Schenider
Bill Murray loathed SNL cast members Adam Sandler and Chris Farley, alleges Rob Schenider

Rob Schneider has recently claimed that Bill Murray “absolutely hated some of the cast of Saturday Night Live”.

According to Independent, Rob appeared on Thursday’s episode of SiriusXM’s The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show in which he revealed that Bill specifically loathed Adam Sandler and the late Chris Farley.

“He hated Chris Farley with a passion. Like he was just seething looking at him,” said Rob.

Rob continued, “I don’t know exactly, but I want to believe that it’s because Chris thought it was cool to be Belushi, who was his friend who he saw die, that he thought it was cool to be that out of control.”

“That’s my interpretation, but I don’t really know. I don’t believe it. I only believe it 50 per cent,” mentioned Rob.

Rob also alleged that Bill “really hated Sandler, too because he just wasn’t into that groove of it, you know? And Sandler was just committed to it, and just like … as soon as he would get on, you could see the audience just ate him up”.

More From Entertainment:

Billy Brag slams JK Rowling for accusing him of misogyny over trans women rights remarks

Billy Brag slams JK Rowling for accusing him of misogyny over trans women rights remarks
Tiffany Haddish happy to ‘get rid of the mess’ in the wake of child sexual abuse lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish happy to ‘get rid of the mess’ in the wake of child sexual abuse lawsuit
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin make FIRST MAJOR APPEARANCE after calling off divorce

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin make FIRST MAJOR APPEARANCE after calling off divorce
‘Harry Potter’ actor Robbie Coltrane dies at 72

‘Harry Potter’ actor Robbie Coltrane dies at 72
Katie Price appears in great spirits as she attends NTAs with son Harvey, beau Carl Woods

Katie Price appears in great spirits as she attends NTAs with son Harvey, beau Carl Woods
Nicki Minaj reflects on Grammy Awards category change: ‘need to treat fairly’

Nicki Minaj reflects on Grammy Awards category change: ‘need to treat fairly’
Christine McGuinness puts on a stylish display at NTAs, while Paddy didn't show up

Christine McGuinness puts on a stylish display at NTAs, while Paddy didn't show up
T.J. Miller may work in 'Deadpool 3' amid Ryan Reynolds apology

T.J. Miller may work in 'Deadpool 3' amid Ryan Reynolds apology
Brendon Fraser eyes return to 'The Mummy' amid Tom Cruise debacle

Brendon Fraser eyes return to 'The Mummy' amid Tom Cruise debacle
Helen Skelton appears in high spirits amid news ex Richie Myler is having a baby

Helen Skelton appears in high spirits amid news ex Richie Myler is having a baby
Tom Brady opens up on 'intense stress' amid Gisele Bündchen separation rumours

Tom Brady opens up on 'intense stress' amid Gisele Bündchen separation rumours

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson teases Black Adam vs Superman clash

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson teases Black Adam vs Superman clash