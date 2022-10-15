 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles will be ruthless if Harry and Meghan continue with 'unfair attacks' says expert

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

King Charles will be ruthless if Harry and Meghan continue with unfair attacks says expert

King Charles Charles is concerned about the content of Prince Harry's upcoming book and royal author Katie Nicholl has claimed.

She said the King will be “ruthless” if the Sussexes continue with “unfair attacks”.

Charles will be crowned on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London.

Buckingham Palace statement said “the Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry”. Coincidentally, the ceremony falls on an already important royal date — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son’s birthday. 

More From Entertainment:

BTS reunites for a concert

BTS reunites for a concert

Olivia Wilde says she has not 'abandoned' her babies for Harry Styles love

Olivia Wilde says she has not 'abandoned' her babies for Harry Styles love
Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien Peck welcome another baby boy

Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien Peck welcome another baby boy
Buckingham Palace wants to drop 'Consort', call King Charles wife 'Queen Camilla'

Buckingham Palace wants to drop 'Consort', call King Charles wife 'Queen Camilla'
Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki snuck in each other's room like 'little mice at night'

Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki snuck in each other's room like 'little mice at night'
'She Said' movie highlights the women who took on Harvey Weinstein

'She Said' movie highlights the women who took on Harvey Weinstein
Robbie Coltrane said 'I'll not be here, but Hagrid will' before death: Watch

Robbie Coltrane said 'I'll not be here, but Hagrid will' before death: Watch
King Charles discussed issue of Archie and Lilibet's titles with Harry

King Charles discussed issue of Archie and Lilibet's titles with Harry

Queen Elizabeth made a plan for Prince Andrew before her death: report

Queen Elizabeth made a plan for Prince Andrew before her death: report

JoJo Siwa breaks silence on feud with Candace Cameron Bure

JoJo Siwa breaks silence on feud with Candace Cameron Bure
Dutch Princess Amalia security threat raises crime fears

Dutch Princess Amalia security threat raises crime fears
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham enjoy luxury shopping trip

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham enjoy luxury shopping trip