Saturday Oct 15 2022
Diana would've felt Meghan 'stole' Harry from her

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Diana would've felt Meghan 'stole' Harry from her

Princess Diana’s former photographer said that the late princess would've felt that Meghan Markle stole her son Prince Harry.

British photographer John Swannell captured pictures of royal family members for decades including Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie,

He was also roped in by Princess Diana to click Prince William and Prince Harry’s classic portraits.

Speaking to Daily Mail recently, John said that the Duke of Sussex become “like a puppet” after marrying the Suits alum.

“I don’t think [Diana] would have liked her because she’d think she’d stolen her son,” he said.

“He’s like a puppet now,” the photographer added. “Meghan seemingly had an agenda when she came over. She was a little-known actress and an opportunity came up, and she took it as anybody would.”

“But she’s a very smart woman, that’s for sure. She’s an operator,” he added.

