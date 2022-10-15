Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

A view shows a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine October 9, 2022.— Reuters

Russia should finish calling up reservists in two weeks, President Vladimir Putin said, promising an end to a divisive mobilisation that has seen hundreds of thousands of men summoned to fight in Ukraine and huge numbers flee the country.

Fighting

The defence ministry in Belarus said on Saturday that the first convoys of Russian servicemen, part of a "regional grouping" of troops, had arrived in Belarus. President Alexander Lukashenko said this week that his troops would deploy with Russian forces near the Ukrainian border.

The United States will send munitions and military vehicles to Ukraine as part of a new $725 million assistance package aimed at bolstering the country's defence against the Russian invasion, the Defense Department said.

Russia does not need to unleash massive new strikes on Ukraine at the moment, Putin said after days of raining missiles on cities including Kyiv, amid speculation that Moscow's supplies of precision weapons may be depleted.

Ukrainian engineers have restored "much needed" back-up power to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after shelling robbed it of access to external electricity twice in the past week, said Rafael Grossi, head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said on Friday.

Ukrainian investigators have finished exhuming soldiers in one of two mass graves discovered after Russian troops retreated from the town of Lyman in the Donetsk, police said.

Damage to the bridge between the annexed Crimean peninsula and southern Russia will not be repaired until July, a document published on the Russian government's website said, after an explosion last week.

Reuters could not verify battlefield reports.

Members of the Russia's Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, attend a session to ratify legislation on annexing Ukraine's Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions into Russia, in Moscow, Russia October 4, 2022. — Reuters

Economy, diplomacy

