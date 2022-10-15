 
Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers become parents, welcome baby girl

Charlotte Crosby and her boyfriend Jake Ankers have become parents to a baby girl as the happy news was announced by her excited father on social media.

The former Geordie Shore star, 32, welcomed a healthy baby girl via Caesarean section on Friday.

Charlotte's dad shared the news on Twitter on Saturday, writing: 'So, officially a grand father! Little girl, all is well. Excited for the new chapter in our little family. '

The star took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a slew of snaps from her time in hospital, alongside supportive partner Jake.

Charlotte revealed she was expecting her first child in May with beau Jake, who she has been dating for one year.

The star previously told how she decided to start trying for a baby in December 2021, not long after the pair started their relationship. 

