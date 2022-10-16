 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Ajay Devgn 'Drishyam 2': Trailer comes on THIS date

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Drishyam 2 also features Tabu and Akshay Khanna
'Drishyam 2' also features Tabu and Akshay Khanna

Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited film Drishyam 2 trailer is all set to release tomorrow, October 17th, 2022.

The actor announced the news via his Instagram handle. He shared the picture of the official poster of the film and wrote: “Sach ped ke beej ki tarah hota hai. Jitna bhi chahe dafnaalo, who ek din bahar aa hi jata hai. Drishyam 2 trailer out tomorrow. Case reopens on November 18, 2022.”

Drishyam 2 has been directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film also stars: Tabu, Akshay Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor and Mrunal Jadhav in vital roles.

Ajay recently dropped his look from the film where he could be seen holding a spade in his hand, carrying an intense look. He wrote: “Sawaal yeh nahin ki aapki aakhon ke saamne kya hai; sawaal yeh hai ki aap dekh kiya rahe hain.”

The film is a Hindi remake of a Malayalam film. The first part of Drishyam was released in 2015.

As per NDTV, Drishyam 2 is set to release worldwide on November 18, 2022. 

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan teases Siddharth Malhotra on wedding rumors with Kiara Advani

Salman Khan teases Siddharth Malhotra on wedding rumors with Kiara Advani
'Lux Style Awards' enter into third decade of hounouring and celebrating Pakistani talent

'Lux Style Awards' enter into third decade of hounouring and celebrating Pakistani talent
Hema Malini's 74th birthday: A tribute to 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood

Hema Malini's 74th birthday: A tribute to 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's wedding anniversary: The actress shares personal accounts of her big day

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's wedding anniversary: The actress shares personal accounts of her big day
Vicky Kaushal celebrates one year of 'Sardar Udham'

Vicky Kaushal celebrates one year of 'Sardar Udham'
Salman Khan reveals release dates of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan reveals release dates of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Tiger 3'
Tusshar Kapoor reveals he waited for Kareena Kapoor for 12-14 hours on a film set

Tusshar Kapoor reveals he waited for Kareena Kapoor for 12-14 hours on a film set
Shefali Shah reveals she was told she looked like Sridevi

Shefali Shah reveals she was told she looked like Sridevi
Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name Tiranga' struggles at the box office on opening day

Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name Tiranga' struggles at the box office on opening day
Huma Qureshi calls out patriarchy for setting beauty standards

Huma Qureshi calls out patriarchy for setting beauty standards
Ekta Kapoor lands in hot water for ‘objectionable content’ in her web series: Find out

Ekta Kapoor lands in hot water for ‘objectionable content’ in her web series: Find out
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' Qatar Premiere: Fawad and Mahira Khan turn heads

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' Qatar Premiere: Fawad and Mahira Khan turn heads