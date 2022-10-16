Rana Sanaullah ordered to exit Faisalabad constituency for violating election code

PML-N leader and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addressing a press conference in Faisalabad, on October 16, 2022. — YouTube/Geo News

FAISALABAD: The District Monitoring Officer (DMO) in Faisalabad Sunday ordered the expulsion of PML-N leader and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for violating the polling code.

Per a statement, the DMO took strict notice of the interior minister's media briefing amid voting and ordered the expulsion of Sanaullah from the constituency's jurisdiction.

The DMO said that holding a press conference by a public office-bearer on the polling day within the jurisdiction of a constituency is a violation of the election code.

More to follow....