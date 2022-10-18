 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
Web Desk

George Floyd family to sue Kanye West for saying he died of 'fentanyl'

Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

George Floyd's family is planning to sue Kanye West over 'defamation of the dead.'

The 45-year-old rapper has hurt the sentiments of the deceased's family after saying that Floyd died from fentanyl.

Turning to his Twitter account Lee Merritt, the family's lawyer wrote: “While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death."

“Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight,” the attorney continued.

Floyd was killed in May 2020 when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine and a half minutes.

While the cop was convicted of second-degree murder.

“They hit him with the fentanyl,” said Kanye. “If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

