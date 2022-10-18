Emergency landing as angry, drunk passenger bites flight attendant's finger

Image collage depicting scenes of the incident. — Screengrab via Twitter

In an incident that shocked the internet, a passenger on an aeroplane who was reportedly drunk got into a fight with crew members and even bit a steward's finger.

The flight meant to go to Jakarta, Indonesia, had to make an emergency landing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's Kualanamu International Airport, Medan due to the intoxicated man. He threw punches at the staff, escalating the fight.

A video of the incident has been making rounds on social media where the man can be seen creating a ruckus. A flight attendant was seen kicking the passenger in self-defence.

According to local media, the passenger got angrier when told to calm down after which he bit one of the staff member's fingers.

The Jakarta Post reported that the intoxicated man was given treatment once he was escorted off the plane.