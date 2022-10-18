 
world
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Emergency landing as angry, drunk passenger bites flight attendant's finger

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Image collage depicting scenes of the incident. — Screengrab via Twitter
Image collage depicting scenes of the incident. — Screengrab via Twitter

In an incident that shocked the internet, a passenger on an aeroplane who was reportedly drunk got into a fight with crew members and even bit a steward's finger.

The flight meant to go to Jakarta, Indonesia, had to make an emergency landing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's Kualanamu International Airport, Medan due to the intoxicated man. He threw punches at the staff, escalating the fight.

A video of the incident has been making rounds on social media where the man can be seen creating a ruckus. A flight attendant was seen kicking the passenger in self-defence. 

According to local media, the passenger got angrier when told to calm down after which he bit one of the staff member's fingers.

The Jakarta Post reported that the intoxicated man was given treatment once he was escorted off the plane.

More From World:

Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize

Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize
France begins nationwide strike amid soaring inflation

France begins nationwide strike amid soaring inflation
US condemns 'war crimes' after Russia drone attack hits Kyiv apartment block

US condemns 'war crimes' after Russia drone attack hits Kyiv apartment block
US says Iran supplying drones to Russia violates UN resolution

US says Iran supplying drones to Russia violates UN resolution
'Sorry' for the mistakes, but 'I'm sticking around', says UK's Truss

'Sorry' for the mistakes, but 'I'm sticking around', says UK's Truss
Australia reverses decision to recognise West Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Australia reverses decision to recognise West Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Who will survive Chinese Communist party’s reshuffle?

Who will survive Chinese Communist party’s reshuffle?
Intense fighting flares in Ukraine's Donetsk region

Intense fighting flares in Ukraine's Donetsk region
UK's embattled Truss told: 'The game is up'

UK's embattled Truss told: 'The game is up'
Senator blocks $75 million in US military aid to Egypt over rights concerns

Senator blocks $75 million in US military aid to Egypt over rights concerns
Typhoon submerges villages, farmlands in northern Philippines

Typhoon submerges villages, farmlands in northern Philippines
Ukrainians brace for blackouts, hard winter after Russia pummels power grid

Ukrainians brace for blackouts, hard winter after Russia pummels power grid