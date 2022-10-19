 
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
Donald Trump saves neck amid Ye anti-Semitism backlash

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Donald Trump, once a close friend of Ye, wants to avoid commenting on the rapper controversies after his verbal attacks on the Jewish community, as per Rolling Stone.

Sources confided to the American magazine that the head of Trump is on purpose deflecting questions on the strings of scandals the Donda rapper stirred since his railing against the Jewish community.

The former president has told some people close to him that the rapper's social media rants, in which he said he planned to go "death con 3" on "JEWISH PEOPLE," have led him to believe that West is acting too "crazy," and he should seek out professional "help."

Trump's former adviser, pastor Darrell Scott revealed to the magazine the ex-president's reaction to Ye's now-infamous interview with Fox's host Tucker Carlson.

"Two minutes after the Tucker segment ended, I called up Trump and asked him, 'So, what did you think?'" Mr. Scott told Rolling Stone.

"Interesting," the twice-impeached president responded before Mr. Scott relayed how he went on to add, "I will say this — he loves Trump!"

Mr. Scott told the former president that West turned on Jared Kusher, "sure threw Jared under the bus," to which Trump responded: "Well, these things happen sometimes."

